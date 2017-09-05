Autopsy completed in Ped Mall shooting death

The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office has released the results of its autopsy on 22-year-old Kaleek Asham Douglas Jones, of Iowa City, who died as a result of injuries sustained from a shooting in downtown Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.

The results list the cause of death as a gunshot wound of the back and neck, with the manner of death a homicide.

The Iowa City Police Department continues to investigate this incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477) or at www.iccrimestoppers.org. All contacts are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

On Saturday, August 27th at 1:29 am, Iowa City police officers patrolling the pedestrian mall heard shots fired in the area of College St. and Dubuque St. Responding officers discovered three shooting victims.

Kaleek Asham Douglas Jones, 22, of Iowa City died.

Lamar Cheyenne Wilson, 21, of Iowa City had previously been charged with three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of attempted murder, and has now been charged with murder in the first degree. One of the previous counts of attempted murder was upgraded as a result of Jones' death.

Donte Ronnel Taylor, 21, of Cedar Rapids remains in custody on the initial charges of control of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in stolen weapons, and carrying weapons.

