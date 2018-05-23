Avenue blocked while crews work on building fire in Rock Island

Rock Island fire crews say there is currently an avenue blocked while they work on a building fire.

1st Avenue between 18th and 20th Street is closed.

Commuters are encouraged to avoid the area. We have a crew on scene and will be updating this story as information becomes available.

Rock Island Fire, Arsenal Fire and Moline Fire Departments are assisting to extinguish the fire.

