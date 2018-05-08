UPDATE: Avenue of the Cities sees partial closure in Moline due to power lines being down

UPDATE 6:14 a.m.: Moline police say the power lines came down after a semi ran into a telephone pole. The semi hit the pole upon exiting a business, causing power lines to fall "all over the roadway."

MidAmerican is helping with clean-up efforts. According to the MidAmerican outage map, there are no known outages at this time.

ORIGINAL 5:49 a.m.: Commuters using Avenue of the Cities may want to find an alternative route this morning. Moline police confirm with TV-6 18th Street A to 15th Street is closed and will be for the next couple of hours.

Moline police would not say what caused the closure other than power lines being down.

