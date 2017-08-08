Avoid buying 'bogus' solar eclipse glasses

For the first time in almost one hundred years, a total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. No matter where you are in the states, people will be able to experience at least a partial eclipse on August 21st.

While you shouldn’t look directly into the sun, you should look for scams.

As demand for solar eclipse glasses as skyrocketed, so have the scams.

So you don’t get burned, look for glasses with an I-S-O icon. Make sure you can clearly see the manufacturer’s name.

Even phony and unsafe glasses may seem like the real deal. A list of NASA approved vendors is listed to the side of this story.

You can check out Nasa.gov for a link to approved retailers were you can buy solar eclipse glasses, many of them are under $5.

Optometrist Dr. David N. Ross says even when wearing protective eyewear, you still need to take precautions, "Do not use a camera, set of binoculars, telescope, even your cell phone, do not view through these even if you're wearing the ISO stamped approved protective eyewear because they are only geared to protect you through normal viewing."

