Grandma stops home invasion

Yvonda "Bonnie" Gatens woke up to the sound of a man trying to pry open her bedroom window early Christmas Eve morning.

Gatens lives off Showen Hill Road in Putnam County. She and her late husband built their home 40 years ago.

After she heard the noise at the window, she called 911 and grabbed her gun.

"I told him 'you're going to die' and he fell over to the side," Gatens explained to WSAZ.

Putnam County Sheriff's deputies responded to the woman's call, but they were unable to find the person.

Despite losing a sense of security, Gatens is relieved everything ended up OK. Now she's encouraging her neighbors to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

"If you come in here, it's going to be you or me, and I'll see to it that it won't be me!" Gatens said.

