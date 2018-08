Late Thursday night Azteca 3 at 2400 Spruce Hills Drive was burglarized. Patrons found the restaurant closed this morning.

The note posted on the door explains the staff is not sure when Azteca 3 will reopen, and encourages for anyone who has information to let the staff know.

The security footage is being reviewed by the Bettendorf Police.

If you have information on the break in please contact the Bettendorf Police.