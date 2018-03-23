B & B Drain Tech in Milan burglarized, officials searching for suspects

On Sunday, March 18 the B & B Drain Tech in Milan was burglarized just after midnight.

After looking at surveillance video, two black male subjects were seen earlier that day looking into work vans. According to officials they later returned, forcing their way into the business where they stole $35,000 worth of drain cameras and other equipment. Some of the items that were stolen are marked as belonging to B & B.

One suspect is seeing wearing a gray hoodie and tie-dye jeans. The other is seeing wearing a black leather jacket, black pants and a wave cap. The two were in a white GMC Envoy/Arcadia with blacked out windows and what looks like Illinois plates.

Investigators believe the driver is a white male.

If you know who these guys are, or have any information about this burglary, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips.