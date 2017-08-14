BBQ Grill makes car explode in Florida

A couple is safe after their car exploded while leaving the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

It happened over the weekend in Orlando, Florida. Officials say the two were wrapping up a BBQ when they packed up their gas grill inside of their red Kia.

But, the grill was still attached to a propane tank.

Authorities say when the woman lit a cigarette, the tank exploded, causing the windows to shatter. The driver veered off the road and hit a pole.

Emergency crews transported the two to a medical center where they were treated for burns.

