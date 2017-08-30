A young couple from Long Grove is turning a barn into a business. Elly and Barry Bates opened Old Stone Farms in May of 2016.

The husband and wife built a barn specifically designed for people to board their horses, take riding lessons, and train horses. Elly is the instructor. The farm where the barn is located has been in Barry’s family for over one hundred years.

The arena is an indoor classroom. Elly rides her horse Pokey and teaches jumping, trotting, and other aspects of horseback riding. Among the clients are a chiropractor and a sixty nine year old crossing guard.

Elly grew up riding horses. Barry drove stock cars. These days, the couple is back in the saddle again. Living the dream on a century old farm in Scott County!

