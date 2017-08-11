Back Road Music Festival draws thousands to Galva

If you head to Galva, Illinois, you can't miss the orange construction barrels lining Highway 17 on the south side of town.

Or, the massive stage seemingly towering as tall as the windmills nearby.

"We're expecting about five to seven thousand [people] this year," said Co-Founder Tyler Glaser. "Last year was pretty close to the five [thousand] range."

Glaser and Co-founder Nik Grafelman created the Back Road Music Festival in 2014, now it almost triples the population of the small town.

"I can honestly say we had no idea what to expect," said Grafelman about the 2014 inaugural show. "We were naive then and each year you learn a little bit. That's how you figure out how to make it better each year."

This year, four country acts will take the stage: Travis Tritt, Dylan Scott, Michael Ray, and Runaway June. Plus, three local bands will perform on a side stage.

"A lot of times they play big fairs and festivals, they like coming here. Our main thing is to try to treat them like we would our neighbor," Grafelman said.

The festival also benefits a long list of local charities. Those include Shave for the Brave, Relay for Life, The J-P Fund and the Wyoming Arts Association.

"You spend your whole life in a town like this, it's wonderful and you almost have to give back to it," added Grafelman.

The two say giving back and working together are the keys to the festival.

"Why not try to bring something to these communities? Usually when you grow up here people have to drive a long way to go see something like this." he said.

Which is why thousands will fill the park in Galva Saturday Night.

"Its not only a concert," said Glaser. "Its a class reunion and it's crazy that everyone gets along and gets together."

Gates open at the festival Saturday at 2 p.m. music starts at 4 p.m.