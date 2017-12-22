Back to Ballin': Riverdale basketball coach's son returns home cancer free

A year ago, Riverdale boys basketball coach Mark Lofgren had to leave the team to focus on his son's health. Then two years old, Blaine Lofgren was in the fight for his life against Burkitt's Lymphoma.

The Riverdale high school community rallied, forming the Ballin' for Blaine movement to help raise money for cancer research.

This Christmas, their prayers have been answered.

Mark is back with the Rams, and Blaine is back to ballin'.