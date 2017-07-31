Back to School Immunization requirements

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - As parents get ready to pack off their babies for the first day of Kindergarten the list of things to accomplish can seem overwhelming.
New book bag, crayons and a cute back to school pictures are mandatory. But if you aren't sure what immunizations the state requires, look no further.
Most students will need a series of shots before Kindergarten and again before entering 7th grade.
-DTAP (Diptheria, Tetanus, Pertussis)
-Polio
-MMR (Measles/Mumps/Rubella)
-Hepatitis B
-Varicella
-Meningococcal
You can click HERE to see the full list including pre-kindergarten requirements for Illinois.
You can click HERE to see the full list including pre-kindergarten requirements for Iowa.