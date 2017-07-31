Back to School Immunization requirements

As parents get ready to pack off their babies for the first day of Kindergarten the list of things to accomplish can seem overwhelming.

New book bag, crayons and a cute back to school pictures are mandatory. But if you aren't sure what immunizations the state requires, look no further.

Most students will need a series of shots before Kindergarten and again before entering 7th grade.

-DTAP (Diptheria, Tetanus, Pertussis)

-Polio

-MMR (Measles/Mumps/Rubella)

-Hepatitis B

-Varicella

-Meningococcal

You can click HERE to see the full list including pre-kindergarten requirements for Illinois.

You can click HERE to see the full list including pre-kindergarten requirements for Iowa.