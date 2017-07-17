Back-to-school warning: Mock dorm fire

An eye-opening lesson for incoming college students who will be living on campus. Classes at colleges and universities won't start for at least a month, but the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control is already teaching.

A mock dorm room was set on fire Mon., July 17, 2017. Firefighters say it is an important demonstration for students, many of whom will be living on their own for the first time. The message may not be exactly what you think.

"The fire department is not going to come and rescue you. They're not going to save you as the primary way of getting out. You need to take that responsibility yourself," said Guy Swartwout

On average, about 4,000 fires in dorms, as well as fraternity and sorority houses, occur in the U. S. each year.