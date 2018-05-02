Backlog Burden: Catching up on untested sex assault evidence kits

Thousands of untested sex assault kits are now being processed for evidence. It's part of a nationwide initiative. Law enforcement in both Illinois and Iowa are taking part. But, so far, the evidence testing process is slow-going.

In Illinois, it's state law for police to send every sexual assault evidence kit to the lab for testing. So, Illinois labs are dealing with a massive amount cases right now.

In Iowa, the initiative began just over a year ago with 4,265 untested sex assault kits were found collecting dust in evidence storage at police departments across the state. So far, 199 of those evidence kits have been tested resulting in 21 new DNA profiles entered into databases and 11 matches to profiles already in the system.

It may not seem like a lot has been accomplished but it's because the testing process is slower than people may realize.