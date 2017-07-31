Sunday night bikers roared into Schwiebert Park after collecting and donating school supplies.

The Backpacks from Bikers ride benefits students in the Rock Island- Milan district who might not have the items they need on the first day of school. Last year more than $10,000 worth of supplies was collected.

Biker Mark Mcquate says the group saw a way they could help, ‘We saw a need in the community for backpacks and school supplies. There are other organizations that do that to come and bring a backpack, you bring some school supplies, and then one of the children here will possibly get that backpack and school supplies.”

One couple involved in the ride were recently married. Instead of wedding gifts, the newlyweds asked for school supplies to be brought to Sunday’s event.

