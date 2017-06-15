Bail Reform Act shortens jail time for low-level offenders

Tim Erickson has worked for the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office for several years. As the Jail Administrator, he works directly with the inmates and oversees operations.

"I have to maintain state and federal and local standards."

While he said the jail isn't overcrowded he said it has been in the past. The jail has room for 129 inmates and currently has about 80 inmates. However, a new bill signed into law by Governor Rauner aims to eliminate overcrowding in jails across the state. The law will reform the bail process for inmates serving time for non-violent or low-level offenses.

"We have a lot of bad people in jail but we have a lot of good people too that have just made a bad mistake," Erickson said. "I think this law here is going to take some of the people who have made mistakes , crime against property as opposed to crimes against people and it will give them a break from sitting in jail for an extended period of time because they can't post bond."

However, Whiteside County Sheriff, Kelly Wilhelmi believes clarification is needed before the law is enforced. Wilhelmi said all authorities must be on the same page before it takes effect.

"We want to follow the letter of the law because that's what we do, but here I have a jail staff and we have to be schooled in this so we don't make any mistakes on what the law reads."

Currently, each inmate is required to pay 10 percent of his or her bond statute. For example, if a person is booked on $1500 he or she can pay $150 to secure release. Under the new law, $30 would be deducted each day for non-violent or low-level offenders. The new law will take full effect January 1, 2018.

