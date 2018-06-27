Bakery confused with restaurant where Sanders denied service

A Vermont bakery called the Red Hen has received angry messages from people confused with a similarly named Virginia restaurant that refused to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Red Hen Bakery co-owner Randy George tells WCAX-TV the negative messages about his eatery in Middlesex, Vermont, have come by phone and online.

Seven-hundred miles away, the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sanders to leave the restaurant Friday, citing the concerns of employees who are gay and know Sanders had defended President Donald Trump's desire to bar transgender people from serving in the military.

George says his bakery isn't affiliated with the Virginia eatery. He says everyone is welcome.

Other unaffiliated Red Hen establishments in Connecticut, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., also have been targeted.

Red Hen owner who ousted Sanders quits local group

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The co-owner of the Virginia restaurant that refused to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has resigned from a local business group.

News outlets report Stephanie Wilkinson, co-owner of the Red Hen, resigned Tuesday as executive director of Main Street Lexington. The group's board president, Elizabeth Outland Branner, says Wilkinson felt she should resign considering the past weekend's events.

Wilkinson told The Washington Post that she asked Sanders to leave the restaurant Friday evening at the request of gay employees who object to how Sanders defended President Donald Trump's desire to bar transgender people from the military.

The Red Hen has not reopened since that night. Protests continue, with one man being escorted away by police after throwing chicken manure.