Bald Eagle expected to attract thousands, huge tourism boost for the QC

If you're thinking about getting out this weekend some of those outdoor activities might include taking pictures of bald eagles. It's eagle season along the river around here, and there are other wildlife sightings indoors at bald eagle days, too. It's a huge draw for tourists all over the country.

It's a rare sight to see, but well worth it, Jennifer LaFountain came all the way home from New Hampshire to see these eagles. "The access you have to stand here and watch these beautiful birds, it's like nothing else," she said.

But braving the cold temperatures was well worth it, every shot is something special. "It makes my soul catch on fire when I'm able to get a picture of it that eagle looking in my face," said LaFountain.

According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, as of January 3rd, 122 eagles were spotted here at lock and dam 15. Hundreds, in the trees, or soaring high in the sky, for many, it's the most they've ever seen.

"Soothing every time you see it, and makes you feel patriotic every time too, said local photographer," Rosaland Lee. "When they come and almost pose for you, stop it, it's really amazing."

Many say this another element that brings in more people to the QC. "Bald Eagles Days," representatives say the entire weekend brings in about 15,000 people a year.

"You don't think of a normal Iowa town to just to be super pretty but there's beauty everywhere," said photographer, Madison Davis.

Quad City Expo Center officials say there's plenty for people do for people of all ages, at "Bald Eagles Days," from games, eagle shows and more. But if you're not up for the indoor activities, Expo Center Representatives will have a shuttle to several areas around the QC so tourists can take pictures of Eagles.