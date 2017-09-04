Balloon release for Trudy Appleby's birthday

In honor of what would be Trudy Appleby's birthday, family friends tell TV-6 they will be holding a balloon release.

The Moline girl went missing in 1996 when she was just 11-years-old.

Now, Appleby would be nearing her mid 30's.

The balloon release follows an annual vigil held on the anniversary of her disappearance, Aug. 21.

This year the ceremony also comes after police released new information regarding her disappearance just days before the 2017 anniversary.

This included the name of a person of interest who passed away.

For the complete information released last month, visit TV-6's previous story.

The balloon release is set for Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. It will be held near Appleby's former home at Holy Cross Lutheran Church (4107 21st Ave) in Moline.