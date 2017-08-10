Balloon ride for Illinois man's bucket list

An Illinois man battling terminal brain cancer can check one more item off his bucket list.

On Wednesday, Michael Dawson of Lincoln, Illinois took the ride of a lifetime in a hot air balloon. Dawson says he’s always wanted to ride in a hot air balloon.

Dawson’s wife, Michelle Dawson says, "Found out he doesn't have much time left so all our friends are trying to make it so he enjoys the rest of his life."

Michael Dawson says while it’s an item on his bucket list, he isn’t counting his days; instead he’s making the days count.

