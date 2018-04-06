Bar owner 'uncertain' about the future of his business following accident

After a car slammed into the Mary's on 2nd street bar Friday morning, bar owner, Bobby Stansberry was left in shock after learning what happened.

"I got here and seen what happened, but of course, now I'm devastated," Stansberry said.

He's been the proud owner of Mary's on 2nd for nearly 18 years, but after seeing the cracks in the walls, with significant damage to the front entrance and losing his most prized possession, his fish tank. It all hit home.

"I always thought if I had a bar, my dream would be to have a fish tank in it and now it's completely gone," said Standberry.

Mary's is also one of the few remaining gay bars in the QCA, it's a place

many people frequent on the weekends, so Stansberry with the cost of damage is unknown at the time, he's trying to remain positive.

"I don't know what else to say except you know maybe the insurance will take care of everything and can all be fixed," he said.

But he says the damage seems so significant, there's still a feeling of uncertainty.

"Hopefully, they can fix it and if they can't we'll find a new place, and if not, we'll be history," Standberry said.