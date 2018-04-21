Guests start arriving for Barbara Bush's funeral

The Latest on the funeral and burial of former first lady Barbara Bush (all times local):

Photo: George Bush Presidential Library

9:30 a.m.

Guests have begun to arrive at St. Martin's Church in Houston for the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

About 1,500 people are expected at Saturday's private service, including four former presidents — Bush's husband and son, George H.W. and George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

First lady Melania Trump will be at the service, but the White House said this week that President Donald Trump wouldn't attend "to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service."

After the service, Barbara Bush will be laid to rest in a gated plot at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University where her and her husband's daughter Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953 at age 3, is also buried.

Thousands of people on Friday paid respects to Bush, who died Tuesday at her Houston home at age 92.

12:05 a.m.

Some 1,500 guests are expected Saturday at a private funeral for Barbara Bush at the nation's largest Episcopal church.

First lady Melania Trump, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, and former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are among those expected to attend the by-invitation-only service at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. Burial will follow at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

The burial site is in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953, is buried.

In a statement released Friday, the family said Barbara Bush had selected son Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor, to deliver a eulogy along with her longtime friend Susan Baker, wife of former Secretary of State James A. Baker III, and historian Jon Meacham, who wrote a 2015 biography of her husband.

Thousands of people on Friday paid respects to Barbara Bush, wife of the nation's 41st president and mother of the nation's 43rd. Bush died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.