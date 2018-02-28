Barbra Streisand has successfully cloned her dog two separate times

Would you clone your best friend? Barbra Streisand did, twice.

Barbra Streisand / Facebook / MGN

The legendary singer, known for songs like "Send In the Clones" ... er rather "Send In the Clowns" has three Coton De Tulear dogs.

Two of the canines, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlet, came from cloned cells from Streisand's 14-year-old dog Samantha who died last year. The third dog, Miss Fanny, is a distant cousin.

Streisand says the cloned dogs are far from a carbon copy of the original pet. She claims they have different personalities and so far, they have different colored eyes.

