Barstow-Carbon Cliff asking for sandbagging volunteers

The fire protection district for Carbon-Cliff Barstow says they need volunteers to help fill sand bags.

The process is already underway today, July 22, at the Barstow station located at 108 186th St. Barstow, Illinois.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, wear work boots or closed toe shoes, and bring shovels if they are available.

The fire protection district says Rock River flood levels are projected to reach at least the same level as the 2013 flood in the Carbon Cliff – Barstow area.

Those who live in Barstow and low lying areas of Carbon Cliff are advised to take immediate action to protect themselves against flood waters.

