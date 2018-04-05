Baseball season has returned to the Quad Cities Area

Baseball is officially back in the QCA. The minor league ballparks are shaking off the frost and hosting their opening day games.

The Burlington Bees are the first to start the official regular season. Their first game starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 5 against the Peoria Chiefs.

The Quad Cities River Bandits are coming off of a successful 2017 season. The team claimed the Midwest League Championship at home last year. Their parent team, the Houston Astros, also won the World Series. This year the team kicks off their season at home about an hour after the Bees at 6:35 p.m. They will play another Iowa team, the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Join Ashley Holden live on Quad Cities Today on April 5 as she previews the opening game

Finally, the Clinton LumberKings start their season on the road. The team will play the Kane County Cougars April 5 at 6:30 p.m. The team will return for their home opener on Saturday, April 7. Look for a preview of the big day on Quad Cities Today on April 6.