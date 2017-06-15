Bat-signal to be shined tonight in honor of Adam West

The City of Los Angeles will honor Adam West by shining the Bat-signal onto its city hall Thursday night.

The gesture is a tribute to the actor famous for playing Batman on television in the 1960s en route to becoming a pop culture icon.

West died June 9, 2017, at the age of 88 after a TV and film career that spanned seven decades.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck will lead a ceremonial lighting of the Bat-signal at 9 p.m. while joined by surprised Batman-related guests.

The West family encourages fans to make a donation to the Adam West Memorial Fund for children diagnosed with cancer and their families.