Battle of the Bots in Port Byron

Riverdale High School held a robotics competition Sunday morning. Riverdale's robotics team, The Robotic Rams, put their robot making skills to the test against other schools.

This year's themed challenge is "relic recovery." Teams had to design their robots to pick up blocks and move them into "crypto-boxes." Whoever could do it the fastest wins.

Riverdale senior John Searl say the sport is gaining popularity.

"It's growing every year around the country and here locally. no matter what age your children are, there's a program that would fit their age level."

Students have been working on these robots since September. The Riverdale team is looking forward to competing in the robotics league championship in Peoria on February 10.