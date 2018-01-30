Beads, Bracelets, and Bolero

Elsa Bolet’s basement serves as her workshop. The Bettendorf business owner brings a touch of South America to her work. Bolet designs custom made jewelry.

She is from Colombia, South America and has lived in the United States for several years. Using re-purposed wood, orange peels, watermelon seeds, and other non- traditional items, Elsa makes beautiful items. They include necklaces, bracelets, rings and much more.

She hopes her colorful, handmade accessories spread happiness and diversity. Giving customers a sample of South American culture. She also donates money from some of her sales to local organizations, Last year, Elsa also brought about seventy school kits to an orphanage in Panama. Bolet believes the donations add value and worth to her work.

This wife, mother, and designer is also an attorney. She has two Masters degrees.

Making jewelry. Making a difference. One bead at a time!

