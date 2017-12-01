Bear hit, killed on I-80 near Victor

A man was not hurt after hitting a bear on I-80 in his van last night.

The Iowa State Patrol says a Dodge van driven by Ryk Vanravenswaay, of Texas, was headed westbound on I-80 at around 9:25 p.m. on November 30 when the van hit a bear near the 204-mile marker.

The accident happened near Victor.

Authorities say the bear died at the scene and the van had to be towed from the scene.

The driver was not hurt.

The male bear weighed an estimated 250 pounds.

The Iowa State Patrol says it is currently being stored by the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office while the DNR talks to their fur expert.