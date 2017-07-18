"Beat the Heat" initiative in Davenport

With temperatures soaring and humidity pushing heat indexes into three digits, any kind of cool down is welcome.

Fire crews will travel to several neighborhoods over the next week, giving hundreds of kids some relief from the heat.

As part of the Davenport Fire Department’s “Beat the Heat” initiative, firefighters and Parks departments are teaming up to visit several neighborhoods Fire hydrants will spray cool water into the street during the noon hour. Anyone can show up and cool down.

"This initiative has been in place for a number of years," said Jennifer Nahra, City of Davenport.

"...Always receives a great reaction in the neighborhoods from kids of all ages."

The fun starts at noon on Tuesday, July 18 at Emeis Park. The initiative continues Wednesday, July 19 and into next week.