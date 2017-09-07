Beautiful, but BONE-DRY!!!!

Heading into the weekend in the QCA we look forward to some beautiful weather. Sure, a bit cooler than average by a few degrees but dry and sunny just as many weekend warriors prefer.

However, just as we get into a time of year with limited rain fall, it seems that this year we need it now the most! Coming out of a summer that should have given us over 13 inches of rain we ended up with less than 12. Although that doesn’t seem like a big deficit the problem is that the rain mostly came down in numerous spits, early in the season, and then missed us all together late in the summer.

This has led to anything from “abnormally dry” conditions to “moderate drought” in parts of the QCA. And with Hurricane Irma moving into the southeast U.S. this weekend and early next week, the prospect for any meaningful rainfall in the next week is SLIM! Hurricanes are strong areas of Low Pressure meaning that all around them the High Pressure zones strengthen, and that prevents meaningfully moist storms from developing.

The weather looks GREAT if you wish to be outdoors in the next week. But, except for the remains of Irma bringing the Midwest some leftover rain (which really isn’t a huge possibility) it looks like our bone-dry status will continue through mid-September!

