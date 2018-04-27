Becoming Breezy With High Fire Risk This Afternoon

A strong cold front will enter the area this afternoon. Despite minor rain chances NE of the QC this afternoon most of the area will have a high risk for grass fires. Relative humidity will be below 20% and winds will gust close to 40 mph form the west. Essentially it will feel like a windy day in the desert southwest this afternoon. Please avoid any outdoor burning.

We are still tracking 70/80s next week with rain chances. Tuesday/Wednesday is the timeframe we are watching for heavy rain and or severe weather to setup over the midwest. Confidence is very low on severe chances since it is all based on timing so stay tuned for further updates.