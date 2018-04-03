Bed Bath and Beyond offers program to exchange Toys "R" Us gift cards

With Toys "R" Us is closing its doors nationwide, what happens if you still have unused gift cards?

Toys "R" Us says it will honor gift cards until April 15. If you're looking for new towels or plates instead of toys and video games then the Bed Bath and Beyond exchange program may be the option for you.

Bed Bath and Beyond, with its partner Card Cash, will exchange your unwanted gift cards for a Bed Bath and Beyond store credit. Currently, a $20 Toys "R" Us gift card would get $12.84 gift card and $100 would sell for a $64.20 gift card.

The exchange of Toys "R" Us gift cards is only available until April 5th, 2018.

The Exchange can be done online at https://bedbathandbeyond.cardcash.com/ or on the phone at 1-800-227-4214. This program is not available in stores.