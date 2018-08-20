Beer truck drivers make wrong turn, end up saving suicidal man's life with beer

Two Minnesota beer delivery men convinced a man not to jump off a bridge and commit suicide by offering him a 12-pack.

Jason Gaebel and Kwame Anderson were driving their truck in St. Paul on Wednesday morning when they saw a man standing on the other side of a chain-link fence on the Earl Street Bridge.

After the man told them he was planning on committing suicide, they immediately pulled their truck over and started talking to him.

The man told Anderson that he is from Chicago and has two kids but still refused to come down from the ledge.

Anderson asked the man if he wanted food or money, but he responded no to both. Then, remembering the beers he was transporting, he offered the man a drink which the man took.

" I asked him if he wanted any food," Anderson said. "How can I get you down? Do you want something to eat? He said 'no.' I said,' do you need any money?' I have my wallet in the car. He said, ' I don't need any money. I am not a beggar.' How about you come down, want to have a drink with me? He said 'yea, maybe."

Police closed the interstate until the man came down and an ambulance took him to Regions Hospital for a medical evaluation. As it turns out, neither men were supposed to be on the bridge on that day.

Gaebel says he accidentally made a wrong turn.