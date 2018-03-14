It’s a unique concept for a first time business owner. Owner Ruben Garcia wants the food, bikes, and beer to shine. He calls them the show stoppers. Ruben named his business in downtown Davenport: Beers, Bikes, and Brats.

He invested well over one hundred thousand dollars. Ryan O’Leary repairs bikes there. The business also sells a variety of beers and brats. So, when somebody comes in to have a bike repaired, there’s also an opportunity to enjoy food and a tall, cold brew.

Twenty people work at the business located in the former Jaguar Alley building. The building is on the east fringe of downtown Davenport. There is a bike path not far away. With summer on the horizon, biking gets into full swing. Good news for Mr. Garcia.