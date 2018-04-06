Bees' new GM takes over for father, breaks barriers as the first female

Kim Parker and her father Chuck Brockett have a tradition of attending Opening Day at Community Field.

That's because Parker is the new General Manager for the Burlington Bees taking over for her father after his 18-season tenure.

"I love what the Bees mean to baseball," Parker says with a smile. "And I love what the Bees mean in this community."

She got her start as a teenager selling 50/50 raffle tickets and programs. She made a deal with her dad in exchange for her help at the ballpark.

"He helped pay for my car," Parker remembers. "So that was kind of liek the trade off there. I was going to work."

Brockett recalls putting assigning his daughter duties on Opening Day.

"it was kind of like, get your feet wet and see if you like baseball," he says. "She fell in love with it just like I did."

After 18 seasons as GM and three with his daughter serving as Assistant General Manager, Brockett passed the torch.

There's no question he's proud of all that she's accomplished, including breaking barriers as the team's first female General Manager.

"I have a passion for Bees baseball," Parker says. "I feel like just because I'm a female I shouldn't not be able to achieve my goals."

Her dad plans to hang around the ballpark, when he's not golfing in the summer.

"He's excited," Parker adds. "He loves baseball and now he gets to come to the ballpark and enjoy the game."

She plans to follow in her father's footsteps and lead this team using everything she learned so many years ago working at Community Field.

"I didn't really realize when I was 15 that this would be the path I would take, but it's been great."

