Behind-the-Scenes: What goes into a KWQC newscast

You asked, and we listened. Some TV-6 viewers asked for a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into a KWQC TV-6 newsscast so here is a brief explanation.

On a typical day in the newsroom, staff members gather for an editorial meeting to share ideas and go over what's scheduled on the docket.

But things can quickly change. Breaking news can send the newsroom scrambling. While we jump in to gather information and quickly put it online, reporters grab their cameras and head out to the front lines to expand the view. That's just one source of the news.

Stories can come from the Associated Press and from other stations across the country through our network and corporate partners. When it comes to live coverage, there are several options offered by networks and our own capabilities.

Next, it's deciding what goes where in a newscast. We use what's called a rundown to help plot the course and then revise it as things change. Then, there is a lot of writing and editing video.

The scripts are electronically scrolled onto a screen in front of the camera lens. While tens of thousands of people watch, the studio is actually pretty lonely. That's because the cameras are automated.

At least KWQC Meteorologist Cedric Haynes is there. He creates the maps and weather graphics that you see at home, but he can't see them since they are superimposed over a green wall behind him (He does check a TV located on the side to view what you see at home).

Finally, pulling all the elements together are the people in the control room. It's something we take pride in doing every day.

