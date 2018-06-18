Bellevue Police Department warning residents after receiving more scam reports

The Bellevue Police Department is reminding residents of scams that are going around in Jackson County.

The department posted to its Facebook page on Friday saying they are seeing more reports of grandparent and IRS scams.

Scammers can make their calls show up however they want them to in order to trick the resident into picking up. The department says some even used 872 area codes or a police department name.

If something does not seem right, then it probably is not. Do not give out your personal information! Please relay these messages to your family, friends, and the elderly that do not have Facebook.