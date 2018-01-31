Below Normal Temperatures Return Tomorrow

A strong cold front clears our area tonight opening up NW winds to the region. This will keep highs to the 20s and wind chills around zero degrees for both Thursday and Friday.

Another system arrives on Saturday bringing a chance for light snow to the QCA and reinforcing shot of cold air meaning the below normal temperatures will stay around through next week. With all the cold air in place each system will need to be watched for accumulating snow with the first arriving next Tuesday.