Below normal temps and an active weather pattern highlight our weather over the next 7-10 days. While temps will be below normal it doesn't appear we will have a run of below zero days like in January.
A few systems will bring snow chances, but no major snow storm is in sight. By the end of next week temps will be in the teens and 20s and we will likely have snow on our lawns.
Below Normal Temperatures Through Next Week
Below normal temps and an active weather pattern highlight our weather over the next 7-10 days. While temps will be below normal it doesn't appear we will have a run of below zero days like in January.