High pressure controls our weather pattern for the next few days, leading to sunny and dry conditions. Normally we wouldn't be complaining this time of year about comfy humidity and no storms, but some areas in SE Iowa and West Central Illinois could use a little bit of rain. Right now Henry county in Iowa is in a moderate drought situation. It would take a several inches of rain to overcome and with no significant rain in sight, this is something to watch in upcoming weeks.
Below Normal Temps & Quiet Weather Continue
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Tue 3:41 AM, Aug 08, 2017