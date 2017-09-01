Benefit to be held tomorrow for woman who was hit by a truck

June Reimers has come a long way after suffering a traumatic brain injury in April. She was crossing a highway close to her home when a truck hit her.

She is now home after spending about 11 weeks in a rehab facility.

"Everyday when I wake up, I tell myself when I get up in the morning, whatever happens today is not going to put you down," said Reimers.

Her sister, Jennifer Stollberg, now helps care for her.

"It's hard watching the person you love struggle," said Stollberg.

June has overcome many obstacles like learning how to walk again.

"It's been a road for her, it's been quite a journey for her," said Stollberg.

A journey her family says has been centered around faith.

"We firmly believe she is a miracle. A walking, breathing, miracle... That's what June is," said Stollberg.

Stollberg said her sister has taught her a lot.

"June has taught me a lot. I have patience I never knew I was capable of... Compassion," said Stollberg.

"Just remember to keep your head up, think positive, and if things don't turn out good today, they'll turn out better the next day or the next day after that," said Reimers.

A benefit will be held tomorrow at Slaby's Bar and Grill in Walcott from 4 to 6 p.m. to help June with medical expenses.