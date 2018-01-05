Bernard man charged after sexually assaulting woman, sending video to friend

A man has been charged with sexual abuse after taking a video while performing sexual acts on a woman who asked him to stop.

Police records say a woman was out drinking with her friends on December 23 and after she left, she fell.

The woman said she gets nauseous when bleeding and blacks out if she becomes uncomfortable or grossed out.

When she woke up, the woman said Robert Decker, 21, of Bernard, was trying to perform sexual acts on her.

The victim said she told Decker no, but he continued and she was unable to push him off her.

After reporting the information to officers on December 26, police were able to meet with Decker on December 29.

Decker said the events happened at his house between 2 - 4 a.m.

Decker admitted to taking an approximately five-second Snapchat video while he was sexually assaulting the victim.

Decker has been charged with 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse.