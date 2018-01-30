Bernie Sanders blasts Pres. Trump for dodging social programs

11 p.m.

Bernie Sanders, United States Senator from Vermont, Photo Date: July 2015 / Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN

Liberal icon Bernie Sanders is blasting President Donald Trump for what he did not say during his State of the Union address.

The 2016 presidential candidate used his Facebook page to broadcast his own retort to Trump at the same time Massachusetts Rep. Joseph Kennedy III offered the Democratic Party's official response.

Sanders notes Trump didn't mention Social Security or Medicare, despite promises as a candidate to protect the popular programs.

The Vermont senator also cites wealth inequality and climate change as fundamental threats Trump failed to address.

Sanders recalls Trump touting his commitment to clean air and clean water. The senator says he struggled "not to laugh out loud" in the House chamber.

Sanders is still deciding whether to run for president again in 2020.

