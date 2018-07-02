Best Buy has stopped selling CD's

For those of you who still like to buy CD's, you may be out of luck this summer. At least if you shop at Best Buy.

The company stopped selling compact discs nationwide Sunday, July 1.

That's according to a February report from Billboard. The decision could be due to a fall in sales.

As USA Today reports, Entertainment sales (including gaming, music and movies) dropped almost 14% during the retailer's 2017 fiscal year.

Though it's reportedly pulling out of CD sales, Best Buy will continue to carry vinyl for the next two years.