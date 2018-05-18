Best in the Midwest Wine Festival to be held in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you love wine, there's an event coming to the Quad Cities that may be to your liking. Grapevine Magazine Midwest Viniculture Expo will be held at the Davenport RiverCenter on June 19-22. It will feature speakers from the professionals and other activies. The expo culminates with a public sampling during the Best in the Midwest Wine Festival.

On Friday, June 22 from 6:30-10:00 p.m., the public is invited to check out the award-winning wines from the Midwest and Canada. There will be live music and hors d’oeuvres and desserts will also be served by local restaurants. There will also be samples from a distillery and brewery.

Tickets are $25 in advance; $35 at the door; and it includes (7) tasting tickets. To purchase tickets in advance, go to www.thegrapevinemagazine.net and click the blue Registration box for the online ticket order form. Must 21 years to attend.

