Triumph Community Bank and The BettPlex, LLC today announced Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 that the sports complex being built in Bettendorf will be called the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

According to a news release, the indoor/outdoor sports facility is expected to bring in more than 750,000 visitors each year. Construction is still underway, but the sponsorship that includes naming rights takes effect immediately.

The facility is expected to be completed in May or June of 2018.