Bettendorf students advance to STEM championship

A team of students from Bettendorf has earned the opportunity to compete in the First Tech Challenge Championship competition.

According to a news release, teams are required to design, build and program robots to play a floor game. The teams are guided in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) by coaches and mentors--in this case, two John Deere employees provide the expertise.

The team goes by the nickname of The Winter Soldiers. Members head to the competition in Detroit next week after winning the North Super Regionals Innovate Award.

Congratulations!

