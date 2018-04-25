Bettendorf Attorney charged with indecent exposure, prostitution

KWQC TV-6 obtained a court filing against Bettendorf Attorney Stephen Warren Newport who is charged with sexual abuse, prostitution and indecent exposure.

Court Documents state that the victim, a client being represented by Newport, was at Newport’s office on January 19th at 12 pm when Newport exposed himself to her and forced the victim to interact with him. The victim left the office immediately. The victim was contacted by Newport later in the day informing her that in lieu of payment for his legal services she could perform explicit services.

On February 7th the victim recorded a call in which Newport reiterated his request for explicit services in lieu of payments.

Court documents also state that a search warrant was executed March 14th at Newport’s office confirming the accounts of the victim.

Newport denied all of the victim’s allegations. In regards to the recorded phone call Newport felt he was just clarifying a question the victim had asked in regards to payment options and sexual favors.

An arrest warrant was issued for Newport on April 20th. He turned himself in early on April 23rd and immediately went before a judge. He was released until his next court appearance under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

The court file can be found with the related documents for this article.