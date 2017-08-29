Bettendorf mother speaking out after daughter wound up on wrong bus

Amanda Sullivan says she doesn't want this to happen to another parent.

Her five year old daughter got on the school bus at Neil Armstrong Elementary, was supposed to transfer buses at the Middle School and get off at the Apostolic Assembly Church.

But Sullivan didn't know her daughter was supposed to transfer.

“The bus pulls up, a few kids get off, my daughter's not one of them that gets off the bus and right before the bus is like, just about to pull away, I like stopped them, flagged them down and was like woah woah woah wait,” says Sullivan.

The bus driver eventually found Lily on the wrong bus. When Sullivan picked up her daughter, she was relieved but then angry.

Sullivan says she was never told her daughter was supposed to transfer to another bus at the middle school. She wants Bettendorf School District to hire bus aides to monitor the younger children.

“For preschool there was an aide, it didn't seem to be an issue. So I'm like, why wouldn't they have that for all elementary ages. Even if they're not in preschool, they're still five year-olds on the bus, six year-olds, seven year-olds.”

In the meantime, Sullivan is unsure whether lily will ride the bus again.

“For that little bit of time, I have to put my kid in your care and I'm supposed to trust that you're going to keep her safe and I don't know if I can do that right now.”

The Bettendorf School District couldn’t meet with TV-6 today, but sent us this statement:

“The safe transportation of our students to their destination is very important to the Bettendorf Community School District.

All students using the district transportation service have bus stop passes with the number of the bus they take, the number of any bus they may transfer to, and their final bus stop.

Operations administration is working with transportation staff to review practices to assure that all students get safely to their destinations and parents receive ongoing timely communication.”

We will be meeting with the district tomorrow to address these concerns.

